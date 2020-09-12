New Delhi, September 12: India reported nearly 1 lakh fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data revealed on Saturday. With the highest single-day spike of 97,570 COVID-19 cases, the total of number of coronavirus infections topped 46 lakh to reach 46,59,985 on Saturday. The death toll due to COVID-19 surged to 77,472 after 1,201 patients succumbing to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

As of Saturday morning, of the total 46,59,985 coronavirus cases in India, 9,58,316 were active. With 81,533 patients recovering in the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries rose to 36,24,196. One patient had migrated to another country. India is currently the second worst-hit country by the pandemic in the world. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India: More Than Three-Fourth COVID-19 Cases Have Recovered, Discharged, Says Health Ministry.

The overall number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 28.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 913,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,331,121 and the fatalities rose to 913,015, the varsity's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,443,048 and 192,968 respectively.

After the US and India, Brazil ranks third (4,238,446), and is followed by Russia (1,048,257), Peru (710,067), Colombia (694,664), Mexico (658,299), South Africa (646,398), Spain (566,326) and Argentina (535,705) in the list of world's 10 worst-hit countries.

