New Delhi, September 12: Over three-fourth of reported COVID-19 cases in India have either recovered or been discharged, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday.

In a tweet, Union Heath Ministry shared a picture which showed the country's recovery rate at 77.65 per cent while the percentage of active cases stands at 20.7 per cent.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets ‘Modi Govt’s Well-Planned Fight Against COVID-19 Has Put India in Abyss of Historic GDP Reduction And Job Loss’.

"The gap between the percentage of Recovered Cases and percentage of Active Cases progressively growing wide. More than 3/4 of total cases (more than 36L) recovered & discharged," the tweet also read.

The active cases in the country are known to be only a "small portion", which is less than one-fourth of total cases, according to MoHFW.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2020 Results: 24 Candidates Score 100 Percentile in Joint Entrance Examinations.

"Centre-led COVID management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy and aggressive testing; standardised quality and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home/facility isolation; and reducing mortality," the Health Ministry said in a subsequent tweet.

With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count breached the 45-lakh mark on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)