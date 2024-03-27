New Delhi, March 27: India on Wednesday summoned a senior US diplomat and lodged a strong protest against a US state department official's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Ministry of External Affairs officials summoned the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena at its office in South Block here. The meeting lasted for more than 30 minutes. Sunita Kejriwal Releases Another Video Message, Says Arvind Kejriwal on March 28 Will Reveal Where Money From Excise Policy 'Scam' Is

Reports had it that a US state department official had said that Washington "encouraged a fair, transparent and timely legal process for chief minister Kejriwal". The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

#WATCH | The Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi summoned the US' Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena, today. The meeting lasted for approximately 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/LGjD9IvX91 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

India strongly objects to the remarks of the US State Department Spokesperson:https://t.co/mi0Lu2XXDL pic.twitter.com/pa9WYNZQSi — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2024

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.