In a compelling video message, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asserted that her husband would unveil the truth regarding the alleged money from the excise policy "scam" in court on March 28. Despite multiple Enforcement Directorate raids, she highlighted that no incriminating evidence has been found. Sunita Kejriwal conveyed the message from her husband, who is currently in jail, stating that the truth would be revealed in court. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Kejriwal Meets Him at ED Office for Third Time (Watch Video).

Sunita Kejriwal Releases Another Video Message

So called शराब घोटाले का पैसा कहाँ है, इसका ख़ुलासा कल कोर्ट में करेंगे CM अरविंद केजरीवाल। https://t.co/RCFIANbng6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 27, 2024

