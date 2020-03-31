Indian Army Personnel Told Not to Share Videos in Uniform on Social Media Revealing Identity

File image of security personnel in Jammu & Kashmir | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 31: The Indian Army on Tuesday issued an advisory asking its personnel not to share videos in uniform on social media and reveal their identities. The advisory came after several videos of army personnel in uniform surfaced on social media, especially on video-making app TikTok. However, the army made it clear that no officer can upload videos in uniform on social media. WhatsApp Message Claims Government to Impose Emergency in April, Deploy Armed Forces; Indian Army Terms It Fake News.

"It has been noticed that Serving #IndianArmy personnel are creating/sharing videos on social media giving their identity as also in Uniform. All personnel are advised to follow existing guidelines and refrain from such activities (sic)," read the advisory issued by the Indian Army. Recently, a video went viral showing a man dressed in the army uniform. Coronavirus Hits Paramilitary Forces in India, BSF Officer, CISF Head Constable Test Positive For COVID-19.

Indian Army Advisory:

Advisory : It has been noticed that Serving #IndianArmy personnel are creating/sharing videos on social media giving their identity as also in Uniform. All personnel are advised to follow existing guidelines and refrain from such activities. pic.twitter.com/bBVDwdaIcI — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 31, 2020

The man, in the video, showed how to wash hands without coming in contact with the hand wash gel and the water tap. The army had in past warned citizens against wearing army-pattern dresses. "Avoid wearing army pattern dresses. It is illegal," an army spokesman had said in 2016, adding people should follow this in the national interest.

"Private security agencies, police and other central forces are also requested not to wear combat pattern dresses as it is not authorised and leads to false alarms," the spokesman had said. This was said in the wake of terrorists adopting the modus operandi of wearing army fatigues to mislead people about their identity.