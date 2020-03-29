Coronavirus Hits Paramilitary Forces in India, BSF Officer, CISF Head Constable Test Positive For COVID-19

File image of a CISF officer (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 29: The paramilitary forces in India reported first cases of coronavirus on Saturday after an officer of Border Security Force (BSF) and a soldier of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) tested positive for the disease, according to a report. The coronavirus has contracted 57-year-old BSF second-in-command rank officer and CISF head constable, the report added., terming them as firsts among paramilitary forces to get infected with the virus. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 29.

The BSF officer, who is posted at Tekanpur (Gwalior), may have been infected by coronavirus by a family member who recently returned from the United Kingdom. After he tested positive for COVID-19, his family members, at least two dozen officers/jawans, who came in contact with him, were put under quarantine and tested. Samples were taken and sent for coronavirus tests. Reports were awaited. Coronavirus Lockdown Derails Farm-to-Fork Supply Chain Process, Haryana Farmers Fear Losses if Harvest Not Procured at Earliest.

The CISF head constable, who contracted coronavirus, was deployed at Mumbai's international airport. He was admitted to a hospital earlier this week after he had developed symptoms. He might have got infected during his duty at the busy airport in the western metropolis, officials told Hindustan Times. Those who came in contact with the CISF head constable were being tested and areas, where he had gone, were sanitised.

According to India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 918 with 179 fresh cases being reported on Saturday. This was the highest single-day increase so far. The death toll stands at 19, according to the ministry data. Out of the 918, active cases are 819, which is an increase of 179 since Friday when it was 640. As many as 79 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.