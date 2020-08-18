Thane, August 18: The Indian Medical Association's Thane Branch wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister and registered their angst over a comment by Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut where the later did a comparison between doctors and compounders. The doctors even demanded Raut's resignation.

The IMA said, "At this critical time (COVID-19 pandemic), we would look up to the government and politicians to stand with (these) frontline workers. Sir, we are aghast that a senior politician like Shri Sanjay Raut ji would say that 'compounders know more than doctors'." Sanjay Raut's Takes a Swipe At Narendra Modi Govt, Says 'Russia Gave the First Lesson of Being 'Aatmanirbhar' to The World'.

Adding more, the doctors' community said, "We condemn this behaviour and ask for his resignation. We doctors cannot work efficiently and sincerely with such negative and derogatory comments. All the doctors are demoralized and look up to you to take necessary action."

Here's the letter issued by IMA:

We're against that senior politician like Sanjay Raut ji would say that “compounders know more than doctors”. We condemn it & ask for his resignation. Doctors are demoralized & look up to you to take necessary action: Indian Medical Association,Thane in a letter to Maharashtra CM pic.twitter.com/drTB3cNRzY — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Earlier, Raut had said, "What does a doctor know. Whenever I need, I take medicines from a compounder." Following the comment, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray and condemned the statement of Raut.

