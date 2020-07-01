Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), July 1: The Indian Railways on Wednesday informed that they have started the construction of first pillar in the sea of a vertical bridge that is under construction at Pamban. The new Pamban Sea-Bridge will replace the 106-year-old existing bridge and connect Rameswaram in Pamban Island and Dhanuskodi in mainland India.

The Rs 250-crore project, which was approved by the Union government on December 24, 2018, will be three-metre higher than the existing bridge and have navigational air clearance of 22 metre above sea level. The Pamban Sea-Bridge will have 100 spans of 18.3 metres and one navigational span of 63 metres. Pamban Sea Bridge Connecting Rameswaram to Mainland India to be Equipped With New 'Vertical-Lift Bridge'.

Here's the report on India Railways starting the construction of first pillar in the sea:

Few Details About the New Vertical Bridge at Pamban in Rameswaram:

1) The new vertical bridge at Pamban was approved by Union government on December 24, 2018.

2) The approximate cost for construction of new vertical bridge at Pamban is Rs 250 crore.

3) The new bridge will also be three-metre higher than the existing bridge with navigational air clearance of 22 metre above sea level.

4) New bridge will have 100 spans of 18.3 metres and one navigational span of 63 metres. The new bridge also will have a 63-metre stretch which will lift up, while remaining parallel to the deck to allow access to the ships.

5) The new bridge will use a 'Scherzer' rolling lift technology which lets the bridge open horizontally, letting the ships pass through.

6) The entire bridge, including navigational span, will be designed keeping in mind the Indian Railways’ electrification plan.

7) The new bridge will have electro-mechanical controlled systems which will be interlocked with train control systems.

8) Also, the substructure of the bridge will be built for double line and the navigational span will also have provision for the double line.

9) The new vertical bridge is expected to be completed in four years.

Among other details, the government had said that the entire bridge including navigational span will be designed keeping in mind the railways' plan of electrification. Once completed, the new bridge will help ferry thousands of pilgrims from the Hindu religious site to the mainland.

