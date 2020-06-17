Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 07:09 PM IST
A+
A-
Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
Indian Railways (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 17: In a bid to help States in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways has deployed a total of 960 COVID Care coaches in five states across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Out of total 960 COVID Care coaches, 503 COVID Care coaches have been deployed in Delhi, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 372 in Uttar Pradesh and 5 in Madhya Pradesh. The Railways has converted its coaches into COVID Care Centres and is working as Service Provider of Coaches as COVID Care Centres as its contribution to national cause. Indian Railways to Continue Providing Shramik Special Trains to States, to Make Them Available Within 24 Hours of Receiving Demand. 

In Delhi, 503 COVID Care coaches are deployed at 9 locations. A total of 50 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Shakurbasti, 267 at Anand Vihar, 21 at Delhi Safdarjung, 50 at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, 33 at Delhi Cant, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 13 at Delhi Shahadra, 13 at Tughlakabad and 26 at Patel Nagar.

In Uttar Pradesh, total 372 COVID Care coaches have been deployed at 23 different locations i.e. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Subedarganj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop, Agra, Nakha Jungle, Gonda, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Varanasi City, Manduadih, Mau, Bhatni, Bareilly City, Farrukhabad and Kasganj.

In Madhya Pradesh, total 5 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Gwalior. In Andhra Pradesh, total 20 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Vijayawada while in Telangana, a total of 60 COVID Care coaches are deployed at 3 different locations i.e. Secunderabad, Kachguda and Adilabad.

Role of the States

  1. As per guidelines by the Health Ministry, these State Governments have sent the requisition to Indian Railways and soon after Railways allocated these coaches to the State/UTs.

  2. Doctors and paramedics are to be provided by State Governments as per MOHFW guidelines issued on 6th May 2020.

  3. Railways will deploy 2 liaison officers for each location of coaches to assist State Government officials.

  4. All efforts are being made to reduce the heat in the coaches in the given weather conditions. Railways to assist State Government in all possible manners to help in care of COVID patients.

  5. It may be noted that these Coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID Care centers as per guidelines issued by MoHFW.

These railway coaches can be used in areas where State has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspect and confirmed coronavirus cases. These facilities are part of the integrated COVID plan developed by MoHFW and NITI Ayog.

The Railways is making all effort to supplement the health care efforts of State Governments. Indian Railways has geared up to provide its 5231 COVID-19 Care Coaches to the States. Zonal Railways have converted these coaches as COVID Care Centres to be used for very mild / mild cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
2020 Coronavirus Pandemic in India Coronavirus Cases in India Coronavirus in Delhi Coronavirus in India COVID 19 COVID Care Centres COVID Care coaches Indian Railways
You might also like
Sonu Sood's Fan Slits Arm To Grab His Attention, Actor Begs Fans To Not Pull Such Stunts (View Post)
Bollywood

Sonu Sood's Fan Slits Arm To Grab His Attention, Actor Begs Fans To Not Pull Such Stunts (View Post)
Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision
News

Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision
PM-CMs Meet on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Expansion of Health Infrastructure Should be Our Utmost Priority,' Says PM Narendra Modi
News

PM-CMs Meet on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Expansion of Health Infrastructure Should be Our Utmost Priority,' Says PM Narendra Modi
WWE Records First Coronavirus Case; Wrestler in Florida Performance Centre Tests Positive, TV Tapings Postponed
Sports

WWE Records First Coronavirus Case; Wrestler in Florida Performance Centre Tests Positive, TV Tapings Postponed
Atishi Tests Positive For COVID-19, AAP MLA Under Home Quarantine
News

Atishi Tests Positive For COVID-19, AAP MLA Under Home Quarantine
Supreme Court Slams Delhi Govt for Failing to Protect Doctors, Nurses Engaged in Serving COVID-19 Patients, Directs Administration to Support Them
News

Supreme Court Slams Delhi Govt for Failing to Protect Doctors, Nurses Engaged in Serving COVID-19 Patients, Directs Administration to Support Them
Steroid Dexamethasone Shows Promise in Improving Survival Rates in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients: All You Need to Know About the Drug!
Health & Wellness

Steroid Dexamethasone Shows Promise in Improving Survival Rates in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients: All You Need to Know About the Drug!
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee May Skip PM Narendra Modi's Video Meet on COVID-19 After Being Excluded From Speakers' List
News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee May Skip PM Narendra Modi's Video Meet on COVID-19 After Being Excluded From Speakers' List
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement