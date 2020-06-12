New Delhi, June 12: The Indian Railways on Friday said that it will continue to provide Shramik Special Trains to States asking for it. The railways informed the State governments that it will continue to provide the special trains for stranded passengers within 24 hours after the demand is received from the States. So far, more than 4,277 Shramik Special Services have been operated by the Railways to transport which has ferried 60 lakh passengers to their destination states since May 1. Indian Railways Reports Zero Passenger Deaths in Past 15 Months, 2019-2020 In Its 'Best Ever Safety Performance'.

The Chairman Railway Board wrote letters to the States on May 29, June 3 and June 9 on the subject and emphasised that “Indian Railways will provide the desired number of Shramik Special trains immediately within 24 hours of the request”. The Railway Ministry has requested State Governments to indicate their requirements about Shramik Special Trains and see that projected demand for movement of residual persons by rail mode is well chalked out and determined. The Railways also assured that it will provide additional Shramik Special trains for any requirement given in future also. It will also meet any additional demand that may arise over and above the projections given.Train Coaches Turned Into Isolation Wards by Indian Railways Ready For COVID-19 Patients at Delhi's Shakurbasti Railway Station, View Pics.

The Railways said that it is committed to continue providing comfortable and safe movement of migrants through Shramik Special Trains as required by States. As of now total 63 more Shramik Special Trains requisitioned by various states after Chairman Railway Board’s letter to the States. Total 7 states including Kerala, Andhara Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir requisitioned for Shramik Special Trains.

“In total 63 Shramik Special Trains, 3 trains requisitioned by Andhra Pradesh, 1 train by Gujarat, 9 trains by Jammu & Kashmir, 6 trains by Karnataka, 32 trains by Kerala, 10 trains by Tamil Nadu and 2 trains by West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh Government will have to give their requirement”, a government release said.

