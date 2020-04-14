Indian Railways Extends Suspension of Passenger Train Services Till May 3 After PM Narendra Modi Addresses the Nation on Lockdown

Indian Railways (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 14: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extention of total lockdown in India till May 3, India Railways has too extended suspension of its passenger services till May 3. Earlier, the supension of services were made till April 14, which was the last day of 21-day COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Union Ministry of Railways, as quoted by news agency ANI, no passenger trains will ply on tracks till the total lockdown in India is in place, that is May 3. The announcement comes on the day when the current phase of 21-day lockdown was scheduled to end. The Railways said, "All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain suspended till the 2400 hrs of 3rd May." Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.

Here's the ANI tweet:

All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain suspended till the 2400 hrs of 3rd May: Ministry of Railways https://t.co/SZ7mUugP9B — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his special address to the nation on Tuesday extended the total lockdown in India till May 3, 2020. Modi said the decision has been taken after feedback received from experts, state governments and citizen groups.

Also, PM Modi announced that certain relaxations will be allowed in areas with the least COVID-19 hotspots from April 20, adding, the relaxations would be allowed only if measures of social distancing are strictly followed.