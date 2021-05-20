New Delhi, May 20: An Indian employee of New Zealand High Commission has died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Delhi. He was the same staffer for whom New Zealand High Commission had sought help earlier this month, leading to a political controversy. The staffer had been with the New Zealand mission since 1986, when Sir Edmund Hillary was the High Commissioner to India. Oxygen Shortage in Delhi: If Anyone Obstructs Oxygen Supply, We Will Hang Him, Says Delhi High Court.

New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta condoled the demise of the employee. "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a long-serving New Zealand High Commission employee in New Delhi, and my thoughts and aroha are with the family at this time," she said in a statement. A political controversy had erupted when the New Zealand High Commission sought help for the staffer.

On May 2, the New Zealand Embassy in Delhi tweeted an SOS tagging youth leaders of the Congress, saying, "Could you please help with oxygen cylinder urgently at the New Zealand High Commission? Thank you." Youth Congress president BV Srinivas responded to the request and tweeted an hour later saying, "We have reached New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders. Please open the gates and save a soul on time."

Youth Congress Provides Oxygen Cylinder to New Zealand High Commission:

Update- New Zealand high commission opened gates of the embassy and accepted cylinders. Also, they thanked the #SOSIYC team for this quick relief as patient inside embassy was critically ill. pic.twitter.com/vu6TUhD1r8 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021

However, the New Zealand Embassy had deleted their tweet and put a clarification, saying, "We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry." Srinivas had later shared a video clip of Youth Congress workers entering the High Commission with a cylinder. The incident triggered a war of words between the Centre and Congress leaders over alleged shortage of oxygen in the country amid the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2021 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).