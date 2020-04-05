India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 3,577 After 505 New Cases Reported in Last 24-Hour, Total Deaths 83

Coronavirus (Photo credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 5: The Coronavirus cases in India has surged past 3,500 with 505 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 positive cases in the country have climbed to 3,577 as on Sunday. Of 3,577 cases, 3219 are active infections, 275 cured/discharged/migrated. According to the union health ministry, the virus has also killed 83 people. Jamaat Incident Increased Rate of Doubling of Novel Coronavirus Cases to 4.1 From 7.4 Days: Health Ministry.

The recent rise in cases is linked to a controversial religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Over 1,000 who attended the religious event organised by Tablighi Jammat have tested positive for the virus. Tablighi Jamaat Event Linked to Over 1,000 COVID-19 Cases Across 17 States, Says Health Ministry.

Coronavirus State-Wise Chart:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 65 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 190 1 1 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 26 0 0 5 Bihar 30 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 8 Delhi 503 18 7 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 122 18 11 11 Haryana 59 25 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 6 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 106 4 2 14 Jharkhand 3 0 0 15 Karnataka 144 12 4 16 Kerala 306 49 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9 19 Maharashtra 490 42 24 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 20 0 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 57 1 5 25 Rajasthan 200 21 0 26 Tamil Nadu 485 6 3 27 Telengana 269 32 7 28 Uttarakhand 22 2 0 29 Uttar Pradesh 227 19 2 30 West Bengal 80 10 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 3577* 275 83

Tamil Nadu is the worst hit with Markaz Nizamuddin event. Out of the total 571 cases reported in the state, 522 cases are linked to the religion function in Delhi which took place last month.

Seeing the current scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up two former Presidents- Prathiba Patil and Pranab Mukherjee- and had a discussion on COVID-19 related issues. He also called up former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda.

PM Modi also called leaders of various political parties including like Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Naveen Patnaik, Akhilesh Yadav, K Chandrashekar Rao, Mayawati and Prakash Singh Badal.