Tablighi Jamaat Event Linked to 1,023 COVID-19 Cases Across 17 States, Says Health Ministry

Tablighi Jamaat members at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 4: Over 30 percent or one-third of all coronavirus cases recorded in India so far are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi's Nizamuddin, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The government has detected 1,023 COVID-19 patients, spread over 17 states, as linked to the Jamaat congregation which was called in mid-March at the Nizamuddin Markaz. Check live news and updates related to COVID-19 pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal, during the press briefing, said the authorities are constantly tracing down the number of people in whose contact the Jamaat members came following the Nizamuddin congregation. Even if one suspected case refrains from providing accurate information, then the campaign to contain the spread would become more challenging, he said.

"Till now we have found cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat from 17 states, 1023 COVID-19 positive cases have been found to be linked to this event. Out of the total cases in the country, around 30 percent are linked to one particular place," said Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal.

The states or UTs which have been affected the by Jamaat event are as follows: Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Jharkhand.

The congregation at Banglewali Masjid in Delhi's Nizamuddin, which serves as the Markaz or headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, was held between March 13-15. The event was attended by over 2,000 persons from across the nation, along with nearly 200 foreign delegates of the Jamaat. Following the major congregation, smaller events were reportedly held on March 18 and 20.

The congregation planners, in their defence, said no restrictions were imposed at the time of their event. The lockdown announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the evening of March 21, said a statement issued by the Tablighi Jamaat. The Delhi government, however, has charged them of violating a March 13 order which barred mass gatherings from the said date.