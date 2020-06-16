Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India’s Fuel Demand Reaches 80–85% of Pre-COVID Levels in First Half of June

News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 03:33 PM IST
A+
A-
India’s Fuel Demand Reaches 80–85% of Pre-COVID Levels in First Half of June
Fuel consumption. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 16: India's fuel demand has reached 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid levels in the first half of June but return to 5 per cent growth trajectory may take up to two years, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and industry leaders said on Tuesday.

Fuel sales in the world's third biggest oil consuming nation had fallen to their lowest in 2007 as the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The demand, which had fallen by as much as 70 per cent, has since recovered after lockdown restrictions were eased beginning early May. Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros.

"When compared with June 2019, petroleum product demand during the first fortnight of June rose to 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid levels," Pradhan said at a webinar.

Fuel consumption at 14.65 million tonnes in May was 47.4 per cent higher than April but 23.3 per cent lower than a year earlier. Diesel - the most consumed fuel - was down about 29.4 per cent in May while petrol sales fell 35.3 per cent.

During June 1 to 15, diesel demand has further recovered. At 2.67 million tonnes, it was 15 per cent lower than a year back, industry data showed. Petrol sales at 930,000 tonnes were 18 per cent lower than last year.

ATF, whose sales slumped to almost nil as airlines suspended operations, was 73 per cent lower in the first half of June than a year back. LPG sales were up 7 per cent at 960,000 tonnes.

Speaking at the webinar, Sanjiv Singh, Chairman of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) - the nation's largest fuel retailer, said the return of growth trajectory in fuel demand will take 2 years.

Prior to fuel sales losing momentum in 2019-20 fiscal (April 2019 to March 2020) due to sluggish economic activity, demand had grown at 4-5 per cent.

Fuel demand in 2019-20 was almost flat at 213.7 million tonnes. Fuel demand had grown by 3.4 per cent in 2018-19 to 213.2 million tonnes while it had risen by 5.96 per cent in 2017-18 to 206.2 million tonnes.

Singh comment implied that return to the trajectory of 4-5 per cent growth in fuel demand annually will take up to 2 years.

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus COVID 19 Dharmendra Pradhan diesel fuel Fuel Consumption oil minister Pandemic Petrol
You might also like
Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Petroleum Minister, Stresses on Domestic Steel Usage in Oil & Gas Sector at a Webinar on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
News

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Petroleum Minister, Stresses on Domestic Steel Usage in Oil & Gas Sector at a Webinar on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
Rescue Video of a Kangaroo That Fell Into a Mine Shaft Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Rescue Video of a Kangaroo That Fell Into a Mine Shaft Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh
News

India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19
News

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19
Tamil Nadu to Give Rs 1000 Each As Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders in State in View of COVID-19 Pandemic
News

Tamil Nadu to Give Rs 1000 Each As Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders in State in View of COVID-19 Pandemic
Kanpur Bans Sale of Pani Puri on Carts From Today, District Admin Fears Overcrowding And Lack of Social Distancing to Contribute in COVID-19 Spread
News

Kanpur Bans Sale of Pani Puri on Carts From Today, District Admin Fears Overcrowding And Lack of Social Distancing to Contribute in COVID-19 Spread
Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Peru Fills the Church’s Pews and Walls With Portraits of Deceased COVID-19 Victims, Powerful Video Goes Viral
Viral

Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Peru Fills the Church’s Pews and Walls With Portraits of Deceased COVID-19 Victims, Powerful Video Goes Viral
Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 10th Consecutive Day on June 16, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
News

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 10th Consecutive Day on June 16, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement