Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 10:06 AM IST
A+
A-
Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros
New Delhi International Airport. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, June 16: Amid the aviation crisis due to coronavirus pandemic, price of aviation turbine fuel registered a 16.3 percent increase on Tuesday. The prices of ATF have been raised by over Rs 5,400 per kilolitre in just 15 days time, as they were previously revised on June 1. With this, the price of aviation turbine fuel has reached Rs 39,069.87 per kilolitre in Delhi, while for Mumbai the price of ATF stands at Rs 38,565.06 per kilolitre.

According to the latest development, as quoted by news agency ANI, the price of jet fuel has been hiked by Rs 5494.50 per kilolitre in the national capital while for Kolkata, the ATF fuel has been increased by 5480.62 per kilolitre. With this, the rate of ATF in Delhi and Kolkata reached to Rs 39,069.87 and Rs 44,024.10 per kilolitre respectively. Jet Fuel Price Hike: Airlines' Woes Continue, ATF Prices Increased by Nearly 50 Percent in June.

Also, the price of ATF has been increased by 5494.50 per kilolitre for the financial capital Mumbai, due to this the rate of jet fuel reached to 38,565.06 per kilolitre. Apart from this, in Chennai the ATF will cost 40,239.63 per kilolitre after an increase of Rs 5670.33 per kilolitre. The new rate were earlier revised on June 1 this year, when jet fuel rate were hiked by over 11,000 from last month.

Here are the new ATF rates:

It is expected that with this rise in ATF, the price of air travel will cost more to passengers. Earlier in the day, petrol and diesel price were hiked in the national capital. Petrol saw an increase of Rs 0.47 per litre, which led to the price reaching at 76.73 per litre. While for diesel, the rate was hiked by Rs 0.57, making it reach the price of Rs 75.19 per litre. Currently, while ATF prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
air travel airlines ATF Price Aviation Turbine Fuel Aviation Turbine Fuel Price Coronavirus Pandemic Jet Fuel Price Jet Fuel Price Hike
You might also like
Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
News

Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Over Hike in Petrol-Diesel Prices: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
News

Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Over Hike in Petrol-Diesel Prices: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
Latest X-Rated TikTok Trend Sees Women Send Dirty Texts to Their Partners in Family Setting to Elicit Funny Reactions (Watch Videos)
Viral

Latest X-Rated TikTok Trend Sees Women Send Dirty Texts to Their Partners in Family Setting to Elicit Funny Reactions (Watch Videos)
Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
News

Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
News

'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement