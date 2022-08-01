New Delhi, Aug 1: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday said that during the past 14 months, the inflation rate in the county has been in double digit making it the highest in 30 years.

Initiating a discussion on prise rise under Rule 193 in the Lok Sabha, he alleged that one per cent of the people are controlling 77 per cent of the nation wealth.

GST has been increased on daily items like rice, curd, paneer and unfortunately, even the children have not been spared as stationary prices have also gone up. He spoke in Hindi and concluded the debate with a Punjabi couplet saying that since the demonetisation, the country's economy is on a downward trajectory. 5G Spectrum Auction Day 6: Government Receives Bids Worth Rs 1,50,130 Crore.

Defending the government, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said in the neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan, the inflation is rising and so is unemployment.

"Despite such a bad situation in India, the poor are still getting two-time meal for free.. should not the Prime Minister be thanked for it as the World Bank has given funds to various countries like Egypt."

He also attacked the Trinamool Congress over the cash recovered from former state minister Partha Chatterji's aide and Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were arrested in Bengal.

