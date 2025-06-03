Chennai, June 3: Tragically, a passenger on an IndiGo flight that was set to take off Monday from Chennai to Kolkata died shortly before takeoff. After the passenger was pronounced dead on board the flight, which was initially scheduled to depart at 3:05 pm, the flight was postponed. Although the incident was confirmed, airport officials did not reveal the identity of the passenger. All passengers were asked to disembark after the event, and the plane was thoroughly cleaned before taking off at 4:30 p.m.

In another incident earlier that day, a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi complained of feeling ill during the flight, causing the flight to land in Chennai earlier than planned. The pilot quickly alerted air traffic control and asked that an ambulance be prepared for arrival. Medical staff were able to promptly tend to the passenger and take them to the hospital because the plane landed at 10:08 am, about thirty minutes ahead of schedule. IndiGo Flight Suffers Bird Strike, Makes Emergency Landing at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi; All Passengers Safe.

These incidents show how difficult it is for airlines to handle medical emergencies both on the ground and in flight. IndiGo officials have promised that all necessary procedures were followed to ensure the safety and well-being of travellers. Still, they have not disclosed any additional information about the passengers' medical conditions.

