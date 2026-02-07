Mumbai, February 7: Forest department officials and wildlife experts have launched a monitoring operation in Mumbai's Mulund after a viral video surfaced showing a leopard hunting a stray dog outside a residential complex. The footage, which spread rapidly on social media on Friday, February 6, has caused concern among residents living near the northeastern fringes of the city. In response, teams from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and the Maharashtra Forest Department visited the site to assess the situation and coordinate safety protocols for the neighbourhood.

Routine Predator Behaviour Near SGNP

While the video triggered a local alarm, wildlife experts noted that such sightings are common in areas bordering the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and the Aarey forest. Leopard Spotted in Mumbai: Big Cat Seen Roaming in Residential Area in Goregaon, Video Surfaces.

Leopard Hunts Stray Dog in Mulund, Video Goes Viral

These regions serve as natural corridors for Mumbai’s leopard population, which often preys on community animals like stray dogs or pigs. "The location of this incident is a stone's throw away from SGNP," said Pawan Sharma, founder-president of RAWW. He emphasised that leopards have coexisted with these residential pockets for decades and urged citizens not to panic.

Monitoring and Safety Measures

"There are regular sightings of leopards and other wild animals here. The goal is to remain informed and vigilant, not fearful. Forest officials have confirmed that they are closely tracking the area to ensure the animal has returned to the core forest zone and does not become a persistent presence within the residential layout. Currently, the department's primary focus is on "preventive intervention" rather than capture, as the leopard's behaviour - hunting its natural prey - is considered normal wild activity.

Key Safety Recommendations for Residents:

Ensure adequate lighting in building common areas and entry points.

Avoid walking alone in poorly lit sections during dawn, dusk, or late-night hours.

Keep pets and community animals in secured areas after dark.

Supervise children when they are playing in gardens or open spaces near the forest boundary. Is the 'Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai' Video Real or Fake? AI-Generated Clip Spreads Fake News About Kurla Mall.

Emergency Contact Information

The Forest Department has reminded the public that any wildlife distress or sightings should be reported immediately to their 24x7 helpline at 1926. Officials cautioned residents against trying to capture the animal on camera at close range, as flash photography or sudden movements can agitate the big cats and lead to defensive attacks.

