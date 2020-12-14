Kolkata, December 14: Project 17 A Frigate “INS Himgiri” was launched at the GRSE Yard in Kolkata in a glittering event on Monday. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was also present at the event. The addition of INS Himgiri will boost the naval power. After touching water, the first of the three state- of-the-art naval ships being built by the GRSE, the frigate will undergo extensive trials and fittings of ultra- modern gadgets before it is delivered to the Indian Navy. Indian Navy's Missile Corvette INS Prabal Sinks Decommissioned Godavari-Class Frigate During Naval Exercise in Arabian Sea (Watch Video).

Madhulika Rawat, wife of General Rawat launched the ship at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) here on the banks of River Hooghly. INS Himgiri, the first ship, is expected to be delivered in 2023 and the two others in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Warship INS Nilgiri Launched by Rajnath Singh in Mumbai.

Here Are Features of INS Himgiri:

It is the second Niligiri class frigate under P17A. However, the first frigate built by the GRSE.

INS Himgiri is a guided missile frigates.

It is 149 metres long, with displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots.

The Nilgiri-class frigate or Project 17A is a follow-on of the Project 17 Shivalik-class frigate.

P-17A ships will be loaded with indigenous state of the art electronic system.

These stealth frigates are being built deploying the latest integrated construction methodology with enhanced pre- outfitting.

Notably, the first of the seven indigenous warship of Nilgiri class indigenous warships – INS Niligiri was launched in September last year. The four frigated of this class will be built at Mazgaon dockyard, while the three frigates will be constructed by the GRSE. The seven Frigates of Niligiri class are – INS Nilgir. INS Himgiri, INS Udaygiri, INS Dunagiri, INS Taragiri, INS Vindhyagiri, INS Mahendragiri.

