Mumbai, October 23: The Indian Navy's missile corvette INS Prabal on Friday destroyed an old, decommissioned guided-missile frigate of the Godavari class during a practice drill in the Arabian Sea. The old ship was sunk by an anti-ship missile fired from INS Prabal. The Indian Navy also released a video clip of the practice drill was released by the Indian Navy on its Twitter handle.

The Indian Navy tweeted, "#AShM launched by #IndianNavy Missile Corvette #INSPrabal, homes on with deadly accuracy at max range, sinking target ship. #StrikeFirst #StrikeHard #StrikeSure" INS Prabal is a veer-class corvette. It is armed with 16 Russian made KH-35 'Uran' anti-ship missiles, reported NDTV. These missiles believed to have a maximum range of 130 km approx. Know All Details About Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette.

Tweet by The Indian Navy:

According to the report, Godavari-class frigates were communised into the Indian Navy in 1983. Three of these class frigates were built in India. INS Godavari and INS Ganga of Godavari-class were decommissioned in 2015 and 2018 respectively. One of these two ships was sunk today.

On Thursday, INS Kavaratti, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) corvette was commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. Designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design, the ship portrays the growing capability in becoming self-reliant through indigenisation.

