Today, September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Swami Vivekananda's speech, which was delivered on this day in 1893 at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago. Taking to X, PM Narendra Modi said that Swami Vivekananda's speech is widely regarded as a watershed moment. "Emphasising harmony and universal brotherhood, he passionately spoke about the ideals of Indian culture on the world stage," his post read. The Indian Prime Minister further said that Swami Vivekananda's speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago is truly among the most celebrated and inspiring moments in our history. PM Modi Birthday: Renowned Lyricist and Poet Manoj Muntashir Announces Musical Saga ‘Mera Desh Pahle’ Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday.

It Is Truly Among the Most Celebrated and Inspiring Moments in Our History, Says PM Narendra Modi

This speech by Swami Vivekananda, delivered in Chicago on this day in 1893, is widely regarded as a watershed moment. Emphasising harmony and universal brotherhood, he passionately spoke about the ideals of Indian culture on the world stage. It is truly among the most celebrated… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2025

