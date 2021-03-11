New Delhi, March 11: The Interpol has issued a Red Corner notice against fugitive self-styled godman Virendra Deo Dixit, wanted in India for alleged rape and abduction of minor girls. Virendra Deo Dixit is absconding since 2017 when the allegations of sexual exploitation and confinement of several minor girls over a period of time in his fortress-like ashram, Adhyatamik Vishwa Vidyalaya, in Delhi first surfaced. Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim Declared Terrorists Under UAPA, Issued Red Corner Notice.

The matter came to light when two persons approached the Delhi Police complaining against Dixit for raping and forcefully confining minor girls in his ashram. A number of parents also lodged complaints that Dixit was sexually exploiting minor girls and keeping them in his ashram against their wishes. When the ashram was raided, minor girls were found in inhumane conditions. COVID-19 Vaccines Target of Theft and Online Fraud by Organised Criminals, Interpol Issues Global Alert.

The girls were confined to small rooms with no sunlight and metal bars were installed to block the exit. In December last year too, cops along with Delhi Commission for Women raided the ashram and rescued 40 women. The Central Bureau of Investigation has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to those who provide any information regarding the location of Dixit.

The CBI, which issued a lookout circular in February 2018, has also urged citizens to share information with it on phone 011-24368657, fax 01124368662 and email spstfdel@cbi.gov.in that can lead to the arrest of Dixit, according to a India Today report. The self-styled godman is believed to be hiding in Nepal.

