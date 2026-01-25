New Delhi, January 25: IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has announced the cancellation of several international flights and issued a widespread travel advisory as geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States intensify. The airline confirmed on Sunday that flight schedules are being proactively adjusted to prioritize passenger safety following recent military developments in the Middle East.

The disruptions primarily affect IndiGo’s routes to Central Asia and the Caucasus. On January 25, the carrier cancelled services from Delhi to Tbilisi and Mumbai to Almaty, including the return legs of these journeys. For flights scheduled on January 26, the airline warned that services to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent may require unscheduled technical halts at Doha, Qatar, for refueling to accommodate longer flight paths. Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Hiding in a Bunker? Iran on High Alert as Donald Trump Deploys US Naval Armada to Middle East.

The move comes as the security situation in the region remains volatile. U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced the movement of naval warships toward the region as a precautionary measure, while Iranian military commanders have stated they are on high alert. These developments have led to the intermittent closure of Iranian airspace, a critical corridor for international carriers connecting Asia and Europe. In a statement shared on social media, IndiGo advised passengers to check their flight status regularly before heading to the airport. The airline is offering affected flyers the option to rebook on future available flights or claim a full refund through its official website. The Most Powerful Man in Iran: How Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Built His Power and Expanded His Family’s Influence.

Industry analysts note that the avoidance of Iranian airspace is causing broader operational challenges for Indian carriers. Air India has also been forced to reroute several U.S. and Europe-bound flights, leading to longer travel times and increased fuel costs. Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a formal advisory strongly urging Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and advising those currently in the country to consider leaving via available commercial means.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Livemint.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

