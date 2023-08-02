Some sections of media have reported that Constable/RPF Chetan Singh, who shot dead his senior and other three passengers in Jaipur Mumbai Central SF Express on Monday(31.7.23) was suffering from "abnormal hallucinations" and was diagnosed with serious anxiety disorder.

In this regard, it is stated that there is system of Periodical Medical Examination (PME) of Railway Protection Force constables, and in the last PME, no such medical ailment/ condition was detected. The treatment for the present medical ailment would have been taken on his personal level by Chetan Singh, and is not in his official records. He and his family have kept it a secret. The matter is under investigation with GRP Borivali. Mumbai-Jaipur Train Firing: Accused RPF Constable Chetan Kumar Singh Strangled Colleague, Snatched 'Wrong' Rifle; Remanded in Police Custody Till August 7.

On 31.07.2023 at about 05:23 Hrs., on duty, RPF train escort staff CT/Chetan Singh of RPF/Parel (Workshop) reportedly shot his in-charge ASI/Tika Ram Meena of RPF/Post, Dadar using his service ARM rifle (AK-47) while he was performing duty in B-5 coach of Train No. 12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Ex at Vaitarna railway station. Further, in this incident 3 passengers were also reportedly shot dead by the assailant. Mumbai Train Firing Incident: RPF Constable Chetan Kumar, Who Killed Four People Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express, Lost Composure, Says Senior Cop (Watch Video).

CT/Chetan Singh was apprehended by officers & staff of RPF Post, Bhayandar and handed over to Local Police/Borivali for further legal action. In view of the above, a high-level committee headed by ADG/RPF (HAG) has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the incident.

