Jammu, June 27: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday termed the twin explosions at the high security Indian Air Force station in the Jammu airport a terror attack.

The police, IAF and other agencies were investigating the attack, he said. Two IAF personnel were injured when two explosives-laden drones crashed into the station around 1.40 am. The blasts took place within six minutes of each other.

The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, officials said.