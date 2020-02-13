Jammu and Kashmir: 2G Mobile Internet Services Suspended Again in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credit: IANS)

Srinagar, February 13: The 2G mobile Internet services have been suspended in Kashmir again since Wednesday evening. The Internet was suspended last week for a few hours on the death anniversary of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF leader Maqbool Bhat.

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities restored the 2G mobile Internet last month for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. Mobile Internet Services Snapped in Kashmir on Death Anniversary of Parliament Attack Convict Afzal Guru.

However, the broadband internet service continues to remain suspended. Social media has been blocked and only white listed websites are accessible on the Internet.