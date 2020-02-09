Mobile Internet Services Snapped in Kashmir on Death Anniversary of Parliament Attack Convict Afzal Guru

Jammu and Kashmir Military Forces. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, February 9: The 2G mobile internet services have been snapped across the union territory Jammu and Kashmir on the death anniversary Afzal Guru. Afzal Guru was convicted for his participation in the 2001 Parliament attack. He was hanged on February 9, 2013. Mild restrictions have also been imposed in the parts of Srinagar, reported news agency IANS. Davinder Singh, J&K DSP Arrested With Militants, Was Named in Letter by Afzal Guru Regarding 2001 Parliament Attack.

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has called for a bandh on eve of Afzal Guru's death anniversary. Calls for the similar shutdown has also been made for February 11 on the death anniversary of Maqbool Bhat- the founder of National Liberation Front (NLF).

Both Afzal Guru and Bhat were hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Bhat, a Kashmiri separatist, was hanged in 1984, while Guru was in 2013. Jammu and Kashmir police has filed First Information Report (FIR) against the JKLF leaders who called for a strike.

“Police has taken cognizance of the activities of banned organisation JKLF for their attempts to incite violence and disturb law and order situation in the Valley. Such activities deteriorate the law and order situation and lead to violence. Accordingly, police have registered a case under relevant sections at Kothibagh Police Station,” a police spokesman said.