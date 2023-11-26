Srinagar, November 26: A woman was killed and 3 others of her family injured in a gas cylinder blast in J&K’s Srinagar city on Sunday, police said. Officials said that a house in Lal Bazar locality caught fire, leading to the gas cylinder explosion. Jammu and Kashmir: Blast in Rajouri's Dangri Village After Firing Incident, Four Killed.

"A 75-year old woman was killed and 3 other members of the same family were injured in this incident. “The injured have been shifted to hospital," an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Cylinder Blast Video

