Rajouri/Jammu, January 2: Four people were injured in an explosion in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, official sources said.

The incident comes a day after four civilians were killed and six injured after suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area. Jammu and Kashmir: Armed Men Open Fire at Three Houses in Rajouri's Dangri Area, Four Killed.

The blast occurred in Dangri village where there was firing on some houses on Sunday evening, the sources said. Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Three Killed, Seven Injured in Firing Incident in Dangri Area of Rajouri.

In the incident, four persons were injured, they said and added that they are being taken to a hospital.

