Srinagar, April 9: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday.

The police said that a search is also continuing at the encounter site in Chakisamad area.

Earlier, a joint team of the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out at Kulgam Between Terrorists and Security Forces.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Meanwhile, another encounter is also ongoing in Anantnag district's Sirhama area .

