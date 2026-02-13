New Delhi, February 13: February 14 is observed as Black Day in India to commemorate the 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The date remains one of the darkest chapters in recent Indian history and continues to shape national security discourse.

What Happened on February 14, 2019?

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Lethpora area of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. An explosives-laden vehicle rammed into one of the buses in a large security convoy, killing 40 personnel.

The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). It was one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces in decades. Pulwama Attack Anniversary Date: All About the Day That Remembers the Martyred Jawans and Their Act of Bravery.

India’s Response After Pulwama

In response to the attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out airstrikes on February 26, 2019, targeting a JeM training facility in Balakot, Pakistan. The strikes marked a significant escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following the attack, India also withdrew Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nation trade status and intensified diplomatic efforts against cross border terrorism. Pulwama Attack Anniversary: When and How Did the Terror Strike Happen? How Many Soldiers Were Martyred? From List of Martyrs To Other Key Details, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Why Is February 14 Called Black Day in India?

February 14 is observed as Black Day to honor the sacrifice of the 40 CRPF personnel and to remember the victims of terrorism. Across the country, political leaders, security forces, and citizens pay tribute to the martyrs.

At the CRPF memorial in Lethpora, wreath laying ceremonies are held every year. Social media platforms see widespread remembrance messages, while many organizations conduct candle marches and blood donation drives in memory of the fallen soldiers.

Security and Policy Changes After the Attack

The Pulwama attack led to significant changes in security procedures in Jammu and Kashmir. These included stricter convoy movement protocols, increased use of air transport for security personnel, and intensified counter insurgency operations in South Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a detailed chargesheet in the case, naming individuals involved in the planning and execution of the attack. Investigations and related legal proceedings continue.

Seventh Anniversary in 2026

As India marks the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama attack in 2026, February 14 remains a day of national mourning and reflection. For the families of the 40 personnel, it is a deeply personal day of remembrance. For the nation, it stands as a reminder of the ongoing fight against terrorism and the sacrifices made by security forces in the line of duty.

