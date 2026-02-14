New Delhi, February 14: Today marks the seventh anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, one of the deadliest assaults on Indian security forces in recent history. February 14 is observed across the country as Black Day, honouring the supreme sacrifice of 40 brave personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force who lost their lives in the devastating suicide bombing.

The attack took place on February 14, 2019, when a vehicle borne suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden car into a CRPF convoy on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway near Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan based militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the strike, which killed 40 personnel and injured many others, escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Pulwama Attack Anniversary: India Remembers 40 CRPF Martyrs on Black Day

Lest we forget. ​On 14 Feb 2019, 40 bravehearts of @crpfindia made the supreme sacrifice in #Pulwama. Their valour remains etched in our hearts forever. ​DG Shri @gpsinghips & all Ranks pay solemn tributes to our martyrs. We stand firmly with their families.#NationFirst… pic.twitter.com/mBfbtIhOCq — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 14, 2026

Ahead of the anniversary, security was heightened in sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Surprise checks were conducted in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, with police verifying identification cards and inspecting hotels as a precautionary step. Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2026: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to 2019 Terror Attack Bravehearts, Says ‘Every Indian Draws Strength From Their Enduring Courage’.

Across the nation, tributes poured in from political leaders, communities and citizens. Candlelight vigils, wreath laying ceremonies and remembrance events were organised to honour the fallen heroes and reaffirm India’s commitment to fighting terrorism. Pulwama Attack 7th Anniversary: Key Facts, Full Timeline and How India Retaliated Against Pakistan With Balakot Air Strike.

List of 40 CRPF Martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack

1. Naseer Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir)

2. Jaimal Singh (Punjab)

3. Tilak Raj (Himachal Pradesh)

4. Rohitash Lamba (Rajasthan)

5. Vijay Soreng (Jharkhand)

6. Vasantha Kumar VV (Kerala)

7. Subramaniam G (Tamil Nadu)

8. Manoja Kumar Behera (Odisha)

9. GD Guru H (Karnataka)

10. Narayan Lal Gurjar (Rajasthan)

11. Mahesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

12. Hemraj Meena (Rajasthan)

13. PK Sahoo (Odisha)

14. Sanjay Rajput (Maharashtra)

15. Koushal Kumar Rawat (Uttar Pradesh)

16. Pradeep Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

17. Shyam Babu (Uttar Pradesh)

18. Ajit Kumar Azad (Uttar Pradesh)

19. Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab)

20. Bablu Santra (West Bengal)

21. Ashvni Kumar Kaochi (Madhya Pradesh)

22. Nitin Shivaji Rathod (Maharashtra)

23. Bhagirath Singh (Rajasthan)

24. Virendra Singh (Uttarakhand)

25. Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

26. Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bihar)

27. Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Bihar)

28. Jeet Ram (Rajasthan)

29. Mohan Lal (Uttarakhand)

30. Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

31. Ram Vakeel (Uttar Pradesh)

32. Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh)

33. Ramesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

34. Sukhjinder Singh (Punjab)

35. Kulwinder Singh (Punjab)

36. Amit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

37. Vijay Kr. Mourya (Uttar Pradesh)

38. C. Sivachandran (Tamil Nadu)

39. Sudip Biswas (West Bengal)

40. Maneswar Bsumatari (Assam)

As the country observes Black Day on the Pulwama attack anniversary, India bows in respect to the 40 CRPF martyrs whose sacrifice continues to strengthen the nation’s resolve against terrorism.

