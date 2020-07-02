Srinagar, July 2: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Malbagh area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. In the incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official was also martyred. Earlier, security forces launched search and cordon operation in Malbagh area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. Jammu and Kashmir: One Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Awantipora Encounter in Pulwama.

He said that the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists open fired towards security forces positions. "One CRPF jawan has martyred. The QAT (Quick Action Team) jawan succumbed to his injuries in the hospital," officials said. Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Zadibal Encounter in Srinagar.

ANI Tweet:

#UPDATE Malbagh Encounter: One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation is going on. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

"On a specific police input, an operation was launched at the outskirts of Srinagar city by police Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF. One terrorist killed. De-induction taking place," DG Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said.

On June 21, Security forces had neutralised three terrorists in Zadibal area of Srinagar. In a similar encounter of June 26, a terrorist was killed in Tral area of Pulwama's Awantipora.

