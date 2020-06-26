Pulwama, June 26: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter, which broke out between terrorists and security forces at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. More details are awaited.

On June 25, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)