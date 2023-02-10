Jammu, February 10: At least 16 people were injured on Friday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Officials said that a bus going to the Moungri village from Udhampur town skidded off the road at Gulabagan. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Died, 15 Seriously Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge in Billawer (See Pics).

"Sixteen people were injured in this accident. Rescue teams are on the spot and the injured are being shifted to hospital," officials said. Further details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2023 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).