Srinagar, Oct 13: Security forces recovered arms and ammunition on Tuesday from Teetwal border town of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The police said the security forces, including the army and the local police recovered five pistols along with 10 magazines and 138 rounds from a bag which was 'suspiciously' lying in the Teetwal area.

"Local police post at Teetwal received information about the presence of a bag containing suspicious material in village Gundi Shart.

"A joint team of police and army's 6 JAK rifle conducted a search at the spot.

"During the search, a bag containing five 9mm pistols, 10 magazines, 138 rounds and two biscuit packets were recovered.

"A case has been registered and investigation has started", police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).