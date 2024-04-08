Srinagar, April 8: A driver, hailing from outside J&K, was injured after being attacked by terrorists in the Shopian district on Monday, police said. Police said that terrorists fired at and critically injured the non-local driver identified as Paramjit Singh, of Delhi, in Shopian in the evening. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Three Soldiers Killed, Many Injured in Encounter Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Poonch (Watch Video)

Non-J&K Driver Attacked by Terrorists in Shopian

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | A Taxi driver was fired upon by terrorists in Heerpora Shopian and got injured. The search operation is going on. Details awaited: District Police Shopian. pic.twitter.com/iB8jINieLe — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

"He has been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a police official said.

