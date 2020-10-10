Pulwama, October 10: Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The identity of the deceased terrorists is yet to be ascertained. A huge amount of Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two- AK rifles were recovered from the terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Leader Survives Terrorist Attack, His PSO Dies After Shooting Down The Attacker.

The encounter started after security forces launched a search operation in the area, following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The joint operation was carried by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). No security personnel received any injury in operation. More details are still awaited.

Tweet by ANI:

Two unidentified terrorists neutralised. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including tw- AK rifles recovered. Search underway: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Pulwama encounter https://t.co/MsjgXHcnWO — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

It is the second encounter, in the span of 12 hours. On Friday night, two terrorists were killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Kulgam district of the union territory. Till mid of September this year, over 170 terrorists were killed in various anti-terror operations.

Notably, on Friday, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after detecting terrorists' movement in Jammu and Kashmir's Keren sector using surveillance devices. The Army personnel seized four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 AK Rifle ammunition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).