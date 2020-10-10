Srinagar, October 10: Soldiers of the Indian Army on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after detecting terrorists' movement in Jammu and Kashmir's Keren sector using surveillance devices. The Army personnel seized four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 AK Rifle ammunition. A video of terrorists' movement detected on a surveillance device is shared by news agency ANI. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Kulgam Encounter.

Troops deployed at the Keran sector of North Kashmir detected movement of Pakistan Army-supported terrorists on banks of Kishen Ganga river using surveillance devices. They noticed two or three terrorists trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from the far bank of the river. A joint operation was launched by the Army personnel and policemen. They reached the spot and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Leader Survives Terrorist Attack, His PSO Dies After Shooting Down The Attacker.

Indian Army Detects Terrorists Movement Using Surveillance Devices:

Troops immediately reached location and recovered the following-: - 04 x AK 74 Rifles - 08 x Magazines - 240 rounds pic.twitter.com/6jjVLOgLac — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 10, 2020

"Our alert troops, using surveillance devices, caught a cache of arms being smuggled by Pakistan. This shows that the intentions of Pakistan are the same. We will continue to fight back their ill intentions in future also: Lieutenant General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps, said. "As per our intel agencies, there are around 250-300 terrorists at launchpads on the Pakistani side. We have been able to keep them at bay despite their regular attempts (of trying to infiltrate)," he added.

"This year, we have been able to thwart infiltration to a great extent. Last year figure of infiltration (from Pakistan) was around 130, this year it is less than 30. I believe this will help in improving the internal situation also," the Lieutenant General said.

