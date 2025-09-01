Jammu, September 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the flood-affected areas in Jammu and asserted that the Modi government will continue to provide financial and other assistance to the victims. Shah informed, on X, that he chaired a meeting to review the recent flood situation in Jammu. “Instructed the water supply and health departments to exert full might in fulfilling the healthcare needs that may emerge after the floods. The Modi government will continue to provide swift relief and financial and technological support,” the Home Minister informed on the X after chairing the review meeting.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister said, “Today in Jammu, I inspected the Tawi Bridge and the damage caused by the flood. The Modi government stands firmly with the affected people and will make all efforts to help them.” Following the concern shown by the Union Home Minister and his eagerness to mitigate the suffering of the affected people, J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah’s office said on X, “Chief Minister attended the review meeting chaired by Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji on the flood situation in J&K. He expressed gratitude for the visit, which underscores the seriousness of the crisis and will strengthen coordination. He reiterated that the government’s priority remains timely relief, rehabilitation, and rebuilding lives with resilience.” Union Minister Amit Shah to Hold Aerial Survey of Flood Affected Regions in Jammu.

In the morning, the Union Home Minister visited the Tawi Bridge and the Bikram Chowk in Jammu city. Tawi Bridge was extensively damaged by the recent floods, while private properties, including shops, stores and godowns in the Bikram Chowk area suffered losses of multiples of crores of Rupees in the flood fury. J&K L-G, Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior officials and BJP leaders accompanied the Union Home Minister during his visit to Tawi Bridge &Bikram Chowk. Amit Shah also visited Chak Mangu village affected by the recent floods in Jammu. He said that relief and rescue operations are being carried out in full swing by disaster response forces, along with providing assistance in medical care to the affected people.

He reiterated that the government headed by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is committed to taking adequate measures for the rehabilitation of the affected people. The Chief Minister earlier told reporters that the Union Home Minister was here exclusively to assess the damage, review relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of the recent devastating flood, and a security review or a review of the development works was not included in the Home Minister's schedule during this visit. Before his arrival here late Sunday evening, the Union Home Minister announced the constitution of IMCTs, each for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, which will assess damage caused by heavy rainfall, flash floods, cloudburst and landslides. Jammu and Kashmir Rain: Water Recedes in Jammu Division; Authorities and Forces Continue Relief Efforts After 5 Days of Flooding.

Amit Shah Visits Flood-Affected Areas in Region

Today in Jammu, inspected the Tawi Bridge and the damage caused by the flood. The Modi government stands firmly with the affected people and will make all efforts to help them. pic.twitter.com/aLWX6lQoa2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 1, 2025

A statement issued by the MHA said, “The MHA is in touch with senior officers of these States/UT, and has extended all necessary logistic assistance by deployment of the requisite number of teams of NDRF, Army and Air Force helicopters, who are helping them in search & rescue and restoration of essential services. It added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating hardships faced by the people. The IMCTs would make on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works carried out by the State/UT Governments, it said.

