Jayaraman Anbazhagan, DMK MLA, Dies in Chennai Due to COVID-19

DMK MLA Jayaraman Anbazhagan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Chennai, June 10: DMK MLA Jayaraman Anbazhagan who was suffering from coronavirus died at a private hospital in Chennai. Anbazhagan was admitted to Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre on June 2. He was on ventilator support and was suffering from severe acute respiratory distress. Initially, he was managed with oxygen therapy through a facemask and later on, he was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened. India Reports 9,985 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2.7 Lakh, Death Toll 7,745.

He was declared dead at around 8 am on Monday. Jayaraman Anbazhagan was a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai District. DMK president MK Stalin expressed grief over the demise of Anbazhagan. Stalin in a statement said, I am not able to accept that Anbazhagan is not there.... How will I say my condolences to his family members,”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also condoled DMK MLA’s death. He tweeted, “Very sad to know that DMK MLA J Anbazhagan has passed away. My condolences to the family members of Anbazhagan.

Tweet by Tamil Nadu CM:

திமுக சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினரும் அக்கட்சியின் முன்னோடி நிர்வாகிகளில் ஒருவருமான திரு.ஜெ.அன்பழகன் அவர்கள் இன்று சிகிச்சை பலனின்றி உயிரிழந்தார் என்ற செய்தி மிகுந்த வருத்தமளிக்கிறது. அன்னாரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் அவர் சார்ந்த இயக்கத்தினருக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) June 10, 2020

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state of India after Maharashtra due to COVID-19. Till now, 34,914 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Over 300 people also lost their lives in the state due to COVID-19. According to the union health ministry, there are 16,282 active coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu.