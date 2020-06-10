India Reports 9,985 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2.7 Lakh, Death Toll 7,745

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 10: India has reported 9,985 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 2,76,583 on Wednesday. The total tally includes 1,33,632 active cases and 1,35,206 people have been cured, discharged and migrated. For the first time, the recoveries have overtaken the number of active cases in India.

The death toll, on the other hand, in the country has increased to 7,745, according to the numbers released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit states in India to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 90787 cases and 3289 deaths so far. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Pune has increased to 10,012 and death toll 442. Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China.

Here's the State-wise tally of coronavirus numbers in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 2191 2802 77 5070 3 Arunachal Pradesh 56 1 0 57 4 Assam 1848 1085 4 2937 5 Bihar 2563 2864 32 5459 6 Chandigarh 32 286 5 323 7 Chhattisgarh 848 386 6 1240 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 20 2 0 22 9 Delhi 18543 11861 905 31309 10 Goa 292 67 0 359 11 Gujarat 5336 14365 1313 21014 12 Haryana 3030 2134 45 5209 13 Himachal Pradesh 191 249 5 445 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2792 1506 48 4346 15 Jharkhand 844 559 8 1411 16 Karnataka 3251 2604 66 5921 17 Kerala 1232 848 16 2096 18 Ladakh 55 52 1 108 19 Madhya Pradesh 2700 6729 420 9849 20 Maharashtra 44860 42638 3289 90787 21 Manipur 243 61 0 304 22 Meghalaya 29 13 1 43 23 Mizoram 87 1 0 88 24 Nagaland 117 10 0 127 25 Odisha 998 2133 9 3140 26 Puducherry 75 52 0 127 27 Punjab 497 2167 55 2719 28 Rajasthan 2662 8328 255 11245 29 Sikkim 13 0 0 13 30 Tamil Nadu 16282 18325 307 34914 31 Telengana 1963 1809 148 3920 32 Tripura 671 192 1 864 33 Uttarakhand 769 755 13 1537 34 Uttar Pradesh 4365 6669 301 11335 35 West Bengal 4950 3620 415 8985 Cases being reassigned to states 9227 9227 Total# 133632 135206 7745 276583

The number of cases in the national capital is also on the rise. Delhi has recorded 31,209 cases and 905 deaths so far. Tamil Nadu is among the worst-hit states by the pandemic in India. The state has a total of 34914 cases and 307 people have so far died. India stands in fifth place among the worst-hit countries in the world. The recovery rate in India has improved and is currently at 48.88 per cent.