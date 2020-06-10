India Reports 9,985 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2.7 Lakh, Death Toll 7,745

Mumbai, June 10: India has reported 9,985 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 2,76,583 on Wednesday. The total tally includes 1,33,632 active cases and 1,35,206 people have been cured, discharged and migrated. For the first time, the recoveries have overtaken the number of active cases in India.
The death toll, on the other hand, in the country has increased to 7,745, according to the numbers released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit states in India to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 90787 cases and 3289 deaths so far. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Pune has increased to 10,012 and death toll 442. Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China.
Here's the State-wise tally of coronavirus numbers in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2191
|2802
|77
|5070
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|56
|1
|0
|57
|4
|Assam
|1848
|1085
|4
|2937
|5
|Bihar
|2563
|2864
|32
|5459
|6
|Chandigarh
|32
|286
|5
|323
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|848
|386
|6
|1240
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|20
|2
|0
|22
|9
|Delhi
|18543
|11861
|905
|31309
|10
|Goa
|292
|67
|0
|359
|11
|Gujarat
|5336
|14365
|1313
|21014
|12
|Haryana
|3030
|2134
|45
|5209
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|191
|249
|5
|445
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2792
|1506
|48
|4346
|15
|Jharkhand
|844
|559
|8
|1411
|16
|Karnataka
|3251
|2604
|66
|5921
|17
|Kerala
|1232
|848
|16
|2096
|18
|Ladakh
|55
|52
|1
|108
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2700
|6729
|420
|9849
|20
|Maharashtra
|44860
|42638
|3289
|90787
|21
|Manipur
|243
|61
|0
|304
|22
|Meghalaya
|29
|13
|1
|43
|23
|Mizoram
|87
|1
|0
|88
|24
|Nagaland
|117
|10
|0
|127
|25
|Odisha
|998
|2133
|9
|3140
|26
|Puducherry
|75
|52
|0
|127
|27
|Punjab
|497
|2167
|55
|2719
|28
|Rajasthan
|2662
|8328
|255
|11245
|29
|Sikkim
|13
|0
|0
|13
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|16282
|18325
|307
|34914
|31
|Telengana
|1963
|1809
|148
|3920
|32
|Tripura
|671
|192
|1
|864
|33
|Uttarakhand
|769
|755
|13
|1537
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4365
|6669
|301
|11335
|35
|West Bengal
|4950
|3620
|415
|8985
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9227
|9227
|Total#
|133632
|135206
|7745
|276583
The number of cases in the national capital is also on the rise. Delhi has recorded 31,209 cases and 905 deaths so far. Tamil Nadu is among the worst-hit states by the pandemic in India. The state has a total of 34914 cases and 307 people have so far died. India stands in fifth place among the worst-hit countries in the world. The recovery rate in India has improved and is currently at 48.88 per cent.