Garhwa, November 24: In an online complaint, a 30-year-old woman from Jharkhand's Tisartetuka village in Garhwa district alleged that she was humiliated and thrashed with shoes in public over adultery charges. The woman, who belonged to minority community, was allegedly forced to lick spit from the shoes of a panchayat member and do 100 sit-ups. She was also additionally charged with Rs 56,000.

The woman denied the allegations and lodged an online complaint on Wednesday, November 22 after the local police allegedly refused to register an FIR. According to Times of India report, the horrifying incident occurred on August 15 of 2023 but came to the fore only after the woman lodged an online complaint on Wednesday. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Hires Contract Killers to Murder Father for Job in Ramgarh, Arrested.

Terming the incident as "shameful" district SP immediately responded to the online complaint and ordered Garhwa SDPO to probe the matter. This forced the local police to take prompt action and register an FIR. Jharkhand Shocker: Body of Seven-Year-Old Boy Found With Tongue Chopped Off, Eyes Gouged Out in Garhwa District.

As per reports, the victim in her complaint stated that she was labelled as a witch and was forced to do 100 sit-ups. She also claimed that she went to Meral police station on the following day of the incident to lodge a complaint but the police personnel declined to file an FIR. Fed up with the situation and the local authorities, she decided to lodge her own complaint via online FIR portal.

In defence the local police said, that they didn't file a case as the husband of the woman had come to the police station claiming his wife was missing. A missing complaint, however, was also not filed.

