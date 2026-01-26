Hyderabad, January 26: A tragic incident in Telangana’s Kamareddy district has claimed the life of a Class 8 student, raising serious questions over child safety, negligence, and the use of minors for physical labour in government-run schools.

The student, identified as Sangeetha, was studying at a government residential Gurukul School for Scheduled Caste students in Banswada mandal. She died after slipping and falling from a moving autorickshaw that was allegedly being used to transport chairs to the principal’s residence ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Zomato Delivery Partner Assaulted at Pizza Hut Outlet in Hyderabad Over Poor Customer Rating, Video Goes Viral.

According to eyewitness visuals, Sangeetha was the fourth child seen either jumping out or falling off the autorickshaw. Despite this, the vehicle did not stop and disappeared after taking a turn. Local reports suggest that school staff had arranged the autorickshaw and tasked students with unloading the chairs, a move seen as a clear violation of child labour norms and safety protocols. Mad Club & Kitchen Brawl Caught on Camera: Customers Attack Bouncers Over Bill Dispute in Hyderabad, 3 Injured as Chaos Escalates Into Full-Blown Fight; Video Goes Viral.

Sangeetha lost her balance while the vehicle was in motion and fell inside the school campus. She was rushed to a hospital in Banswada but was declared dead on arrival. Doctors reported severe bleeding from her ears and multiple injuries to her face and hands. “She wasn’t breathing and had no cardiac activity,” an on-duty doctor said.

While a senior official claimed the incident occurred after the girls went for a ride post transportation, questions remain over why the driver failed to stop. Kiranmayi Koppisetty, the IAS officer in charge of the area, told NDTV that the driver, a regular at the hostel, has been taken into custody. She said it is being probed whether he was inebriated or failed to realise the gravity of the situation due to hearing impairment.

The incident triggered protests by Sangeetha’s family and student unions, who blamed the school administration for negligence. Student organisations have demanded strict action against the principal, Sunitha, and the staff present at the time. A formal probe has been announced, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

