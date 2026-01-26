Hyderabad, January 26: A delivery partner working with Zomato was allegedly assaulted by staff members of a Pizza Hut outlet in Hyderabad following a dispute over a customer rating, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday and was captured on the restaurant’s CCTV cameras, which are now being examined as part of the investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the delivery executive, the confrontation began when he arrived at the outlet to pick up an order. He alleged that staff members accused him of being responsible for a recent low customer rating, claiming it had negatively affected the outlet’s online reputation. Despite his attempts to explain that customer ratings are submitted by users and not delivery workers, the situation reportedly escalated. Greater Noida: Security Guards Assault Zepto, Blinkit Riders at IITL Nimbus Express Parkview 2 After Argument, Video Goes Viral.

Zomato Delivery Boy Assaulted at Hyderabad Pizza Hut Over Rating Row

The delivery partner told police that he was first taunted and verbally abused by multiple employees before the argument turned physical. Eyewitnesses claimed that staff members allegedly struck him and dragged him to the ground, while others looked on. The entire episode was recorded on the outlet’s internal CCTV system. Greater Noida Horror: Woman Beaten Brutally by Security Guards in Amrapali Golf Homes Society After Dispute Over Allowing Vehicle Entry Through Exit Gate, Cops Arrest Accused After Video Goes Viral.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR against the accused employees on charges of assault and criminal intimidation. Officials said statements are being recorded and further action will be taken after a detailed review of the footage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).