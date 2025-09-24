A violent clash erupted late Tuesday night at Mad Club & Kitchen in Kondapur after a group of customers allegedly refused to pay their bill, leaving three people injured, including at least one bouncer. Sources said the confrontation began when the club manager asked the group to settle their dues, leading to a heated argument. Tensions escalated rapidly into a physical altercation, with customers attacking the bouncers and other staff intervening. Over a dozen men were seen vandalising property and engaging in violent actions, according to visuals that surfaced online. Police arrived soon after, registered a case, and have begun recording witness statements while reviewing CCTV footage to identify all involved and reconstruct the events. Meerut Brawl Video: Woman Grabs Husband by Collar, Slaps Him Multiple Times In Middle of Road Over Court Case in Uttar Pradesh.

Violent Clash Erupts at Hyderabad’s Mad Club & Kitchen in Kondapur Over Bill Dispute

Customers who thrashed bouncers.. In a brawl between customers and bouncers at Mad Club and Kitchen in Hyderabad's Kondapur, three bouncers sustained serious injuries. The conflict began on Saturday midnight when the manager asked the customers to pay the bill. Angered by this, pic.twitter.com/1V3CjbAr51 — ASM NEWS 24×7 (@asm_telangana) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of ASM News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

