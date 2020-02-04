Kapil Gujjar, Man Who Fired Outside Shaheen Bagh Protest Site, Seen With AAP Leaders Atishi And Sanjay Singh in Photograph From Year Ago

Kapil Gujjar With AAP Leaders. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 4: Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh protest site, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his father and is seen with top AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh in a picture from a year ago, reported ANI. The news agency said that the Crime Branch of Delhi Police found pictures of Gujjar with AAP leaders like Atishi and Sanjay Singh while going through his mobile phone. Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar Sent to 2-Day Police Custody by Delhi Court.

Claims are made that the pictures show Kapil joining AAP along with his father and several others. Kapil Gujjar's father had reportedly fought on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in Delhi before joining AAP, said Delhi DCP Rajesh Deo. "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish & he has already disclosed that he & his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand," said Deo, talking to the press. Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Gaje Singh, Father of Shooter Kapil Gujjar, Says ‘Family Is Shocked, No Idea From Where He Got Gun’.

Watch the DCP's Statement Below

#WATCH Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch: In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish & he has already disclosed that he & his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand. pic.twitter.com/Z78sgdOGPn — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Gujjar opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1 and was sent to two-day police custody by a Delhi Court today (Tuesday). He was booked under Section 336 (Endangering the life and personal safety of others) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Gujjar, a resident of East Delhi, fired bullets at the anti-CAA protesters. Immediately after the man opened fire, police took him into their custody. However, no one was injured in the incident. Shaheen Bagh is the epicentre of anti-CAA protests. People at Shaheen Bagh have been protesting since December 15, 2019. The Shaheen Bagh protests also featured prominently in Delhi assembly elections campaigning, with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticising the anti-CAA protests in their speech.