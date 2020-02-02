Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Gaje Singh, Father of Shooter Kapil Gujjar, Says ‘Family Is Shocked, No Idea From Where He Got Gun’

Shooter Kapil Gujjar and his father Gaje Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 2: Gaje Singh, father of Kapil Gujjar, man who was arrested on Saturday for opening fire in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi, said he had no information about his son and was unaware why he took such a step. "I did not go to meet him. I am at home since morning. Had no information about him after I dropped him. After that, we saw him on the television in the evening. We don't know why he took such a step", Singh was quoted by ANI.

The shooter's father further expressed shock at the incident and said, "I was in my house till 12 pm and left for office after that. Till that time Kapil was in the house. Later, I received information that he fired rounds in Shaheen Bagh". Singh, who had contested the assembly elections from Jangpura on a BSP ticket in 2010 but lost, added that the family is shocked as Kapil left without informing anyone and all thought he went to play cricket. Jamia Shooting: Amit Shah Directs Delhi Police Commissioner to Take Strict Action Against Culprit, Says Incident 'Unacceptable to Centre'.

Here's the tweet:

Gaje Singh, father of Kapil Gujjar, man who open fired in Shaheen Bagh y'day: I did not go to meet him. I am at home since morning. Had no information about him after I dropped him. After that, we saw him on the television in the evening. We don't know why he took such a step. pic.twitter.com/NdcH5tFDz6 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Delhi: The man, who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area, has been taken by police into their custody. More details awaited. https://t.co/MmCwK1l58m pic.twitter.com/cDmaDrIXa6 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

On Sunday, Kapil had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests. The Delhi Police had said that Kapil will be presented before court for firing in the air at Shaheen Bagh. The alleged shooter, a resident of East Delhi has been booked under Section 336 (Endangering the life and personal safety of others) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Kapil owns a dairy business in Dallupura village on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. His family members claimed on Saturday that he is not radical and is a "simple boy" was tired of travelling extra kilometres as roads are blocked due to protests at Shaheen Bagh.