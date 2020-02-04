Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar Sent to 2-Day Police Custody by Delhi Court

Kapil Gujjar being taken away by police after he opened fire at Shaheen Bagh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 4: Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1 was sent to two-day police custody by a Delhi Court on Tuesday. The court also sent Ajeet, who supplied weapon to Gujjar to 14-day judicial custody. The shooter was booked under Section 336 (Endangering the life and personal safety of others) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Gaje Singh, Father of Shooter Kapil Gujjar, Says ‘Family Is Shocked, No Idea From Where He Got Gun’.

Gujjar, a resident of East Delhi, fired bullets at the anti-CAA protesters. Immediately after the man opened fire, police took him into their custody. However, no one was injured in the incident. Shaheen Bagh is the epicentre of anti-CAA protests. People at Shaheen Bagh have been protesting since December 15, 2019. Jamia Shooting: Amit Shah Directs Delhi Police Commissioner to Take Strict Action Against Culprit, Says Incident 'Unacceptable to Centre'.

Days before Gujjar opened fire at Shaheen Bagh, on January 28 a man entered Shaheen Bagh protest site and brandished a licensed pistol. However, he was overpowered by the protesters. The man claimed that he went to the protesting site, to talk to the people protesting against the CAA.

In the last one week, a total of three firing incidents were reported in the national capital. On January 29, a 17-year-old boy fired at Jamia Millia Islamia university students who were demonstrating against the act. He was later arrested, and an FIR was also registered against him. One university student was injured in the firing. In a similar incident, two unidentified men opened fire at gate number 5 of the university on Sunday.